MUMBAI, April 3 India's M3 money supply
rose an annualised 13.6 percent in the two weeks to
March 22, compared with 13.2 percent a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 83.59 trillion rupees ($1.54 trillion) as
of March 22, compared with 82.62 trillion rupees on March 8, the
central bank data showed.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money rose 8.4 percent in
the week to March 29, compared with 4.3 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 11.5 percent
year-on-year in the week to March 29, compared with 12.6 percent
a year earlier.
($1 = 54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)