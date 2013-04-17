BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
MUMBAI, April 17 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.4 percent in the two weeks to April 5, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 85.06 trillion rupees ($1.57 trillion) as of April 5, compared with 83.59 trillion rupees on March 22, the central bank data showed.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money rose 9 percent in the week to April 12, compared with 4.3 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in the week to April 12, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon