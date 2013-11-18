MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MUMBAI Nov 18 India's central bank said it would offer 50 billion rupees ($790.39 million) to Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as liquidity support for micro and small enterprises for refinancing needs.
The refinance will be available against receivables, including export receivables, outstanding from Nov. 14 onwards, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
This facility will be available at the 14-day term repo rate for a period of 90 days, the RBI said, adding the drawal can also be rolled over at the end of the 90-day period.
The facility will be available for a period of one year. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: