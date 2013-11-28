MUMBAI Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India said non-banking finance companies can invest more than 50 percent of their total equity in insurance joint ventures with banks, according to a statement on Thursday.

Although the RBI does not directly supervise the NBFC sector, its support is considered important for banks participating in these insurance joint ventures.

Currently, NBFCs are not allowed to invest more than 50 percent of their group equity in insurance joint venture with a bank.

For full statement, double click: link.reuters.com/nyp94v (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)