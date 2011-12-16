BRIEF-GAIN CAPITAL SAYS JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BLN
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
MUMBAI Dec 16 India's central bank on Friday deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts (NRO), to provide greater flexibility to banks in mobilising such deposits and also in view of the prevailing market conditions.
Banks are free to determine interest rates on both savings deposits and term deposits, of maturity of one year and above, under NRE rupee deposit accounts and savings deposits under NRO accounts with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification after market hours.
The revised deposit rates will apply only to fresh deposits and on renewal of maturing deposits and such rates cannot be higher than those offered on comparable domestic rupee deposits, the notification said.
On Nov. 23, the RBI had raised the interest rate ceiling on NRE rupee deposits and the foreign currency non-resident banks(FCNRB) deposits citing prevailing market conditions. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)
* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - JAN OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF $9.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.0% FROM DECEMBER 2016
* If everything goes according to plan will be able to ask shareholders to approve capital increase at AGM on April 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports a 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kcKBdY] Further company coverage: