MUMBAI Nov 23 India's central bank on
Wednesday raised the interest rate ceiling on the non-resident
external (NRE) rupee deposits and the foreign currency
non-resident banks (FCNRB) deposits citing prevailing market
conditions.
The interest rates on NRE term deposits for one to three
years maturity will now not exceed LIBOR/SWAP rates plus 275
basis points against 175 basis points earlier.
"The interest rates as determined above for three year
deposits will also be applicable in case the maturity period
exceeds three years. The changes in interest rates will also
apply to NRE deposits renewed after their present maturity
period," the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
The RBI added the interest rate ceiling on FCNRB deposits of
all maturities will now be LIBOR/SWAP rates plus 125 basis
points from 100 basis points earlier.
For the complete notification, see:
here
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)