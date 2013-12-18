BRIEF-DCB Bank approves raising up to 4 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers Source text: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 18 India's state-run oil refiners have net repayment liabilities of less than $7 billion for their swap arrangements with the central bank, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in a conference call with research analysts.
He said the total amount of oil swap agreements the RBI entered into with refiners to provide them with dollars was under $12 billion since their introduction on Aug. 28.
Separately, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the government's 500 billion rupees ($8 billion) debt switch to increase its maturity profile of bonds would not be disruptive to the markets and may be with insurance companies, which typically buy longer-tenor bonds. ($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($304.46 million)
* Has reduced rates on its residential mortgage range by up to 0.5 pct, with mortgages now available from 2.88 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)