MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's central bank will buy bonds through its open market operation (OMO) if liquidity deficit persistently stays above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor at the RBI said on Wednesday.

The liquidity condition in the banking system is likely to tighten after companies pay their advance tax later this month, and traders expect an OMO around that time. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)