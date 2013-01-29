BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank will consider further bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) even after it cut the cash reserve ratio to infuse 180 billion rupees of liquidity into the banking system, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent and the cash reserve ratio by an equivalent amount to 4 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).