MUMBAI Oct 25 India central bank chief said he expects that the monetary policy signals sent through the rate hike earlier in the day would be transmitted and banks would respond to it.

Governor Duvvuri Subbarao was speaking at the post policy meeting with media persons.

India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time since early 2010 to battle stubbornly high inflation but signalled it may end the tightening cycle that has put it at odds with peers more concerned about weak global growth. [ID: nL3E7LP0X9] (Reporting by Shamik Paul)