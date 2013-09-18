(Refiles to fix table layout) MUMBAI, Sept 18 India's new central bank chief Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to leave key policy rates unchanged in his first monetary policy review on Friday, and continue emergency cash tightening measures initiated in-mid July to stabilise the rupee , and check racing inflation. Of the 52 economists polled, 50 expect the policy repo rate to remain at 7.25 percent, and 47 of 48 respondents see the cash reserve ratio, or the portion of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank, unchanged at 4.00 percent. Of 37 economists polled, 30 expect no change in the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate or the rate at which banks access funds for emergency needs. The MSF rate was raised by 200 basis points in July as part of slew of cash tightening steps aimed at rescuing the rupee. Of 32 economists polled, 17 said they expect the RBI to retain the cash tightening steps, while another 28 out of 38 said they do not expect more measures to strengthen the rupee. The majority of economists polled expect RBI's focus to remain on rupee stability with price stability coming a close second. Eighteen of 35 economists polled expect Rajan to retain his predecessor's stance, while 12 expect a more growth-oriented approach. The rupee slumped to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar on Aug. 28 but has since clawed back some ground and last traded at 63.22 on Wednesday. India's headline inflation rate based on the wholesale price index soared to a six-month high of 6.1 percent in August. Following are the results of the Reuters poll: Where do you see the CRR Where do you at: see the Repo Rate at: CONSENSUS Sept. Q413 Q114 Q214 Q314 Sept. 20 Q413 Q114 Q214 Q314 20 Median 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 6.75 Mean 3.99 3.98 3.97 3.91 3.86 7.24 7.22 7.09 6.97 6.89 Max 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 8.00 8.00 8.00 7.75 Min 3.75 3.50 3.75 3.50 3.00 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.25 6.50 Count 48 37 35 27 27 52 43 41 34 32 Where do you see the CRR at: Where do you see the Repo Rate at: CONTRIBUTORS Sept. Q413 Q114 Q214 Q314 Sept. 20 Q413 Q114 Q214 Q314 20 A K Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.50 Anand Rathi 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 6.75 6.75 6.75 Securities Angel 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.75 7.25 7.25 7.25 6.75 6.50 Broking ANZ 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 Axis Bank 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 6.75 6.50 Bajaj 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.50 3.50 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 Allianz Bank of 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 Baroda Barclays 4.00 - - - - 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 - BofAML 4.00 3.75 - - - 7.25 7.00 - - - CA-CIB 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - CARE Ratings 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.00 6.75 - - CCIL 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.75 3.50 7.25 7.00 7.00 6.50 6.50 Centrum 3.75 3.50 - - - 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.25 - Citi - - - - - 7.25 7.25 6.75 6.75 6.75 CLSA 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - Credit 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - Suisse CRISIL 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 7.25 - - DBS 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 DekaBank - - - - - 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 Dun & 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 6.75 - - Bradstreet Forecast PTE 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 Geojit BNP 4.00 4.00 3.75 - - 7.25 7.00 6.75 - - Paribas HDFC 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 Standard Life HSBC 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.25 ICICI 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 6.75 Prudential Life Insurance ICICI 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 8.00 8.00 8.00 7.50 Securities PD ICRA 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 6.75 - - IDBI Mutual 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - Fund IIFL 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 ING Vysya 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.50 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 JPMorgan - - - - - 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 Chase K R Choksey 4.00 - - - - 7.00 - - - - Securities Karvy Stock 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 Broking Kotak 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - Mahindra Bank L&T Mutual 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 6.75 Fund Lloyds 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 Banking Group Macquarie 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 7.00 - - Mizuho 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 Corporate Bank Morgan 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 7.25 - - Stanley Inv Mgmt Nomura 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 6.75 6.50 Nordea - - - - - 7.25 7.00 - 6.75 6.75 PhillipCapit 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - al Quant 4.00 4.00 4.00 - - 7.25 7.25 7.00 - - Capital Quantum 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.50 7.75 Finance RBS 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - SBI Mutual 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.50 3.50 7.25 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.50 Fund Scotiabank 4.00 - - - - 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 Standard 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.00 7.00 Chartered STCI PD 4.00 4.00 4.00 3.50 3.00 7.25 7.75 7.75 7.50 7.25 Union Bank 4.00 4.00 3.75 3.75 3.75 7.25 7.00 6.75 6.75 6.75 Westpac 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.00 Yes Bank 4.00 - - - - 7.25 - - - - Where do you see the MSF (currently 10.25 %) at: CONSENSUS Sept. Q413 Q114 20 Median 10.25 9.25 8.38 Mean 10.09 9.11 8.65 Max 10.25 10.25 10.25 Min 8.25 8.00 7.50 Count 37 27 24 Where do you see the MSF (currently 10.25 %) at: CONTRIBUTORS Sept. 20 Q413 Q114 A K Capital 9.75 9.25 8.75 Anand Rathi 10.25 10.25 9.75 Securities Angel Broking 10.25 8.25 8.25 ANZ 10.25 10.25 10.25 Axis Bank 10.25 8.25 8.25 Bank of Baroda 10.25 - - CARE Ratings 9.25 8.00 7.75 CCIL 9.25 8.50 8.50 Centrum 9.75 9.50 - CLSA 10.25 - - Credit Suisse 10.25 - - CRISIL 10.25 8.25 8.25 DBS 10.25 10.25 10.25 Dun & Bradstreet 10.25 - - Forecast PTE 10.25 10.25 - Geojit BNP 10.00 9.75 9.50 Paribas HDFC Standard 10.25 9.00 7.50 Life ICICI Securities 10.25 9.00 9.00 PD ICRA 10.25 8.25 7.75 IDBI Mutual Fund 10.25 9.25 9.25 IIFL 10.25 9.25 8.25 ING Vysya - 8.25 8.00 K R Choksey 8.25 - - Securities Karvy Stock 10.25 9.25 9.25 Broking Kotak Mahindra 10.25 - - Bank L&T Mutual Fund 9.75 8.75 8.25 Lloyds Banking 10.25 10.25 8.25 Group Mizuho Corporate 10.25 9.50 9.00 Bank PhillipCapital 10.25 - - Quant Capital 10.25 8.25 8.00 Quantum Finance 10.25 10.25 - RBS 10.25 - - SBI Mutual Fund 10.25 9.25 9.00 Scotiabank 10.25 - - Standard 10.25 - - Chartered STCI PD 10.25 8.75 8.75 Union Bank 10.25 8.00 7.75 Yes Bank 10.25 - - (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; additional reporting by Mumbai treasury team, Hari Kishan in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)