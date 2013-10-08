BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI Oct 8 India could reach a current account deficit of $70 billion in the year ending March 2014, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan during an interview with TV news channel CNBC-TV18.
In a separate interview with Bloomberg TV, Rajan said the central bank's action late on Monday to cut the marginal standing facility by 50 basis points to 9.0 percent had no monetary policy implications. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.