Georgia's inflation rises 2.9 pct month-on-month in January

TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)