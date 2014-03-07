Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
March 7 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 28/02**** 383.02 26/02**** 358.32 25/02**** 365.82 24/02**** 382.24 22/02**** 452.50 21/02**** 419.14 20/02**** 385.50 18/02**** 458.51 17/02**** 445.54 15/02**** 422.49 14/02**** 465.49 13/02**** 520.49 12/02**** 512.81 11/02**** 500.27 10/02**** 500.20 08/02**** 489.29 07/02**** 418.92 06/02*** 428.54 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 31/01*** 401.16 30/01*** 449.66 29/01** 499.49 28/01* 460.69 27/01* 436.26 25/01* 442.39 24/01* 315.34 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.
DUBAI, March 14 Kuwait’s $8 billion debut international bond issue traded close to Abu Dhabi bonds in the secondary market on Tuesday, suggesting the Gulf's gold standard for sovereign debt now has competition for investors' attention.