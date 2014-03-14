BRIEF-MPC Capital unit Cairn Real Estate sells office complex
* MPC Capital subsidiary Cairn Real Estate sells office complex
March 14 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 28/02**** 383.02 26/02**** 358.32 25/02**** 365.82 24/02**** 382.24 22/02**** 452.50 21/02**** 419.14 20/02**** 385.50 18/02**** 458.51 17/02**** 445.54 15/02**** 422.49 14/02**** 465.49 13/02**** 520.49 12/02**** 512.81 11/02**** 500.27 10/02**** 500.20 08/02**** 489.29 07/02**** 418.92 06/02*** 428.54 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 31/01*** 401.16 30/01*** 449.66 29/01** 499.49 28/01* 460.69 27/01* 436.26 25/01* 442.39 24/01* 315.34 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* MPC Capital subsidiary Cairn Real Estate sells office complex
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is doing everything possible to support Croatia's Agrokor, to which it is a major lender, Sberbank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 21 Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.