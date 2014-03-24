March 24
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
22/03^ 491.95
21/03^ 431.81
20/03***** 524.42
19/03@ 516.12
18/03***** 517.51
14/03***** 300.94
13/03***** 431.39
12/03***** 429.97
11/03****** 356.64
10/03***** 421.81
08/03***** 428.85
07/03***** 325.79
06/03**** 234.62
05/03**** 298.12
04/03**** 214.87
03/03**** 213.73
01/03**** 266.22
28/02**** 383.02
26/02**** 358.32
25/02**** 365.82
24/02**** 382.24
22/02**** 452.50
21/02**** 419.14
20/02**** 385.50
18/02**** 458.51
17/02**** 445.54
15/02**** 422.49
14/02**** 465.49
13/02**** 520.49
12/02**** 512.81
11/02**** 500.27
10/02**** 500.20
08/02**** 489.29
07/02**** 418.92
06/02*** 428.54
05/02*** 341.26
04/02*** 333.56
03/02*** 401.66
01/02*** 330.16
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small
and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
*** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent
