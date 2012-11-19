BRIEF-Icade signs leases and preliminary agreements for sale
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday, it accepted 43 bids for 1.11 trillion rupees ($20.1 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 18/10 37 1,016.35 37 1,016.35 8.00 17/10 30 862.60 30 862.60 8.00 16/10 29 781.85 29 781.85 8.00 15/10 29 701.10 29 701.10 8.00 12/10 23 458.40 23 458.40 8.00 11/10 29 692.65 29 692.65 8.00 10/10 25 633.25 25 633.25 8.00 09/10 26 652.95 26 652.95 8.00 08/10 25 611.80 25 611.80 8.00 05/10@ 13 102.35 13 102.35 8.00 05/10 8 118.35 8 118.35 8.00 04/10 4 68.50 4 68.50 8.00 03/10 6 139.30 6 139.30 8.00 01/10 27 689.60 27 689.60 8.00 28/09 32 854.40 32 854.40 8.00 27/09 30 602.70 30 602.70 8.00 26/09 25 565.00 25 565.00 8.00 25/09 29 797.60 29 797.60 8.00 24/09 29 801.30 29 801.30 8.00 21/09@ 21 281.25 21 281.25 8.00 21/09 23 491.85 23 491.85 8.00 20/09 31 852.95 31 852.95 8.00 18/09 24 681.25 24 681.25 8.00 17/09 17 536.55 17 536.55 8.00 14/09 21 551.20 21 551.20 8.00 13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00 12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00 11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00 10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00 07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00 07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00 06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00 05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00 04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00 03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 18/10 - - - - 7.00 17/10 - - - - 7.00 16/10 - - - - 7.00 15/10 1 0.2 1 0.2 7.00 12/10 - - - - 7.00 11/10 - - - - 7.00 10/10 - - - - 7.00 09/10 - - - - 7.00 08/10 - - - - 7.00 05/10 16 202.30 16 202.30 7.00 04/10 5 9.30 5 9.30 7.00 03/10 2 2.40 2 2.40 7.00 01/10 11 85.00 11 85.00 7.00 28/09 5 39.00 5 39.00 7.00 27/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 26/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 25/09 - - - - 7.00 24/09 - - - - 7.00 21/09 7 10.60 7 10.60 7.00 20/09 2 6.05 2 6.05 7.00 18/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/09 - - - - 7.00 14/09 - - - - 7.00 13/09 - - - - 7.00 12/09 - - - - 7.00 11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/09 - - - - 7.00 07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00 06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00 05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00 04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00 03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
* Shares of International Entertainment Corporation will be halted on Feb 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: