BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Thursday, it accepted all 42 bids for 1.24 trillion rupees ($22.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00 21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00 20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00 19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share