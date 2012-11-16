BRIEF-Banco Popular says it would book capital gains if it sells its U.S. unit
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, it accepted all 27 bids for 423.70 billion rupees ($7.7 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects additional liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 1.4 billlion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 38 bids for 679.50 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 18/10 37 1,016.35 37 1,016.35 8.00 17/10 30 862.60 30 862.60 8.00 16/10 29 781.85 29 781.85 8.00 15/10 29 701.10 29 701.10 8.00 12/10 23 458.40 23 458.40 8.00 11/10 29 692.65 29 692.65 8.00 10/10 25 633.25 25 633.25 8.00 09/10 26 652.95 26 652.95 8.00 08/10 25 611.80 25 611.80 8.00 05/10@ 13 102.35 13 102.35 8.00 05/10 8 118.35 8 118.35 8.00 04/10 4 68.50 4 68.50 8.00 03/10 6 139.30 6 139.30 8.00 01/10 27 689.60 27 689.60 8.00 28/09 32 854.40 32 854.40 8.00 27/09 30 602.70 30 602.70 8.00 26/09 25 565.00 25 565.00 8.00 25/09 29 797.60 29 797.60 8.00 24/09 29 801.30 29 801.30 8.00 21/09@ 21 281.25 21 281.25 8.00 21/09 23 491.85 23 491.85 8.00 20/09 31 852.95 31 852.95 8.00 18/09 24 681.25 24 681.25 8.00 17/09 17 536.55 17 536.55 8.00 14/09 21 551.20 21 551.20 8.00 13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00 12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00 11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00 10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00 07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00 07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00 06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00 05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00 04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00 03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 18/10 - - - - 7.00 17/10 - - - - 7.00 16/10 - - - - 7.00 15/10 1 0.2 1 0.2 7.00 12/10 - - - - 7.00 11/10 - - - - 7.00 10/10 - - - - 7.00 09/10 - - - - 7.00 08/10 - - - - 7.00 05/10 16 202.30 16 202.30 7.00 04/10 5 9.30 5 9.30 7.00 03/10 2 2.40 2 2.40 7.00 01/10 11 85.00 11 85.00 7.00 28/09 5 39.00 5 39.00 7.00 27/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 26/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 25/09 - - - - 7.00 24/09 - - - - 7.00 21/09 7 10.60 7 10.60 7.00 20/09 2 6.05 2 6.05 7.00 18/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/09 - - - - 7.00 14/09 - - - - 7.00 13/09 - - - - 7.00 12/09 - - - - 7.00 11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/09 - - - - 7.00 07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00 06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00 05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00 04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00 03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.