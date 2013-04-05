April 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 18 bids for 336.40 billion rupees ($6.1 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The total repo bids were at 624.40 billion rupees on Friday. The central bank also accepted all 20 bids for 136.75 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 16 bids for 288 billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50 05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50 04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50 03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 31/03@@ 1 25.00 1 25.00 7.50 30/03@@ 4 9.40 4 9.40 7.50 28/03@@ 41 671.85 41 671.85 7.50 28/03 45 1135.80 45 1135.80 7.50 26/03 53 1630.90 53 1630.90 7.50 25/03 47 1492.60 47 1492.60 7.50 22/03@ 33 560.75 33 560.75 7.50 22/03 41 905.15 41 905.15 7.50 21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50 20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50 19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75 18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75 15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50 04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50 03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50 02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50 31/03@@ 23 262.15 23 262.15 6.50 30/03@@ 23 353.35 23 353.35 6.50 28/03 3 60.20 3 60.20 6.50 26/03 4 23.25 4 23.25 6.50 25/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.50 22/03 8 27.95 8 27.95 6.50 21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50 20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50 19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50 18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75 14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse repo during acute cash deficit conditions. @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)