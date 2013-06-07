June 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 25 bids for 562.95 billion rupees ($9.9 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25 31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 56.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)