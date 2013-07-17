(In table, corrects the repo bids amount received to 1419.70 bln rupees from 750 bln) July 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted 44 bids for 750 billion rupees ($12.6 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. The RBI had received 44 bids for 1.42 trillion rupees at the repo auction. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 17/07 44 1419.70 44 750.00 7.25 16/07 52 2163.50 52 2163.50 7.25 15/07 25 923.60 25 923.60 7.25 12/07@ 22 361.40 22 361.40 7.25 12/07 17 411.60 17 411.60 7.25 11/07 22 597.25 22 597.25 7.25 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/07 06 55.15 06 55.15 6.25 15/07 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 12/07 05 6.60 05 6.60 6.25 11/07 03 88.75 03 88.75 6.25 10/07 03 9.10 03 9.10 6.25 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)