Aug 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 64 bids for 387.61 billion rupees ($6.3 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 31/07 61 376.99 61 376.98 7.25 30/07 61 379.54 61 379.53 7.25 29/07 58 365.93 58 365.84 7.25 26/07@ 16 113.17 16 112.99 7.25 26/07 43 225.55 43 224.46 7.25 25/07 40 280.47 40 279.38 7.25 24/07 49 332.63 49 332.60 7.25 23/07 22 504.75 22 504.75 7.25 22/07 15 398.40 15 398.40 7.25 19/07 16 568.60 16 568.60 7.25 18/07 38 972.65 38 750.01 7.25 17/07 44 1419.70 44 750.00 7.25 16/07 52 2163.50 52 2163.50 7.25 15/07 25 923.60 25 923.60 7.25 12/07@ 22 361.40 22 361.40 7.25 12/07 17 411.60 17 411.60 7.25 11/07 22 597.25 22 597.25 7.25 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 31/07 07 3.92 07 3.92 6.25 30/07 08 2.75 08 2.75 6.25 29/07 04 0.90 04 0.90 6.25 26/07 05 7.95 05 7.95 6.25 25/07 16 69.10 16 69.10 6.25 24/07 08 44.25 08 44.25 6.25 23/07 05 15.50 05 15.50 6.25 22/07 01 0.50 01 0.50 6.25 19/07 09 52.45 09 52.45 6.25 18/07 11 102.25 11 102.25 6.25 17/07 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 16/07 06 55.15 06 55.15 6.25 15/07 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 12/07 05 6.60 05 6.60 6.25 11/07 03 88.75 03 88.75 6.25 10/07 03 9.10 03 9.10 6.25 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)