Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted both bids for 5.4 billion rupees at its evening repo auction, taking the total amount of repo bids to 389.12 billion rupees. Earlier in the day, the RBI had accepted all 61 bids for 383.72 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) at its four-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The central bank also said it accepted both bids for 150 million rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. Markets are closed on Monday for a local holiday. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25 28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 66.06 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)