March 4 India's central bank lowered its policy
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, its second inter-meeting cut this year on the back of
easing inflation and what it said was the "weak state" of parts
of the economy.
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
7.50 04-03-2015
7.75 15-01-2015
8.00 28-01-2014
7.75 29-10-2013
7.50 20-09-2013
7.25 03-05-2013
7.50 19-03-2013
7.75 29-01-2013
8.00 17-04-2012
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
