MUMBAI Oct 29 The Indian central bank will look at removing the cap on banks' daily repo borrowing based primarily on evolving currency movements, its chief Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

He also said the central bank was hopeful that the currency markets were stabilising but wouldn't say the rupee was completely out of the crisis until the U.S. Federal Reserve taper is out of the way. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)