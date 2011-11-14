MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian banks need to step
up efforts to resolve their existing non-performing assets (NPA)
and tighten credit risk management systems, the Reserve Bank of
India said in its annual report on banking on Monday.
The asset quality of banks need to be closely watched in the
changing interest rate environment as the sticky loan portfolio
of small and medium enterprises might rise, the central bank
said in its Report On Trend and Progress Of Banking In India for
2010-11.
Rising bank loans have been a rising concern for India's
banking sector with rating agency Moody's Investor Service
recently downgrading its outlook for India's banking sector to
negative.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, recently
reported net NPAs of 2.04 percent at the end of September from
1.7 percent a year earlier, sending its shares down as much as
7.3 percent.
The RBI has been one of the most aggressive central banks
globally, raising its key lending rate 13 times since March
2010.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)