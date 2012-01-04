BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's central bank on Wednesday said year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to Dec. 30 was 12.3 percent, compared with 26.6 percent a year ago.
Currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year on year during the reporting week, compared with 19.1 percent year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: