MUMBAI, June 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to June 15 was 8.2 percent compared with 16 percent a year ago.

Currency in circulation grew 13.4 percent year-on-year during the week as against 15.9 percent a year ago, the RBI said in a statement.