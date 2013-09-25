MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's reserve money rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 20, faster than 6.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 20 compared with 13 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)