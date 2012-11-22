The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday, it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 42 bids for 1.24 trillion rupees ($22.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00 21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00 20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 22/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00 19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)