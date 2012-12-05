BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, it did not receive any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 32 bids for 796.25 billion rupees ($14.61 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 30/11@ 25 321.25 25 321.25 8.00 30/11 34 548.00 34 548.00 8.00 29/11 39 1,018.80 39 1,018.80 8.00 27/11 37 1,064.55 37 1,064.55 8.00 26/11 41 1,107.10 41 1,107.10 8.00 23/11 42 1,188.90 42 1,188.90 8.00 22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00 21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00 20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 30/11 4 2.50 4 2.50 7.00 29/11 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00 27/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 26/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 23/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00 19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion