The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted both the bids for 9.05 billion rupees ($164.25 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 22 bids for 608.60 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 31/12 49 1,565.45 49 1,565.45 8.00 28/12@ 30 614.30 30 614.30 8.00 28/12 42 798.50 42 798.50 8.00 27/12 45 1,309.80 45 1,309.80 8.00 26/12 42 1,355.35 42 1,355.35 8.00 24/12 45 1,503.90 45 1,503.90 8.00 21/12 49 1,632.25 49 1,632.25 8.00 20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00 19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 31/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 28/12 7 22.45 7 22.45 7.00 27/12 3 2.45 3 2.45 7.00 26/12 2 1.55 2 1.55 7.00 24/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 21/12 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)