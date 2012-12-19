BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it got 48 bids for 1.65 trillion rupees ($30.15 billion) it its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 30/11@ 25 321.25 25 321.25 8.00 30/11 34 548.00 34 548.00 8.00 29/11 39 1,018.80 39 1,018.80 8.00 27/11 37 1,064.55 37 1,064.55 8.00 26/11 41 1,107.10 41 1,107.10 8.00 23/11 42 1,188.90 42 1,188.90 8.00 22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00 21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00 20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00 19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00 16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00 16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 30/11 4 2.50 4 2.50 7.00 29/11 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00 27/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 26/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 23/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00 19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
Feb 20 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd