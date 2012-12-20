The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it received no
bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 47 bids for 1.7 trillion
rupees ($31 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects cash into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00
19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00
18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00
17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00
14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00
14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00
13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00
12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00
11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00
10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00
07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00
06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00
05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00
04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00
03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00
30/11@ 25 321.25 25 321.25 8.00
30/11 34 548.00 34 548.00 8.00
29/11 39 1,018.80 39 1,018.80 8.00
27/11 37 1,064.55 37 1,064.55 8.00
26/11 41 1,107.10 41 1,107.10 8.00
23/11 42 1,188.90 42 1,188.90 8.00
22/11 42 1,240.40 42 1,240.40 8.00
21/11 39 1,069.70 39 1,069.70 8.00
20/11 41 1,047.10 41 1,047.10 8.00
19/11 43 1,110.90 43 1,110.90 8.00
16/11@ 27 423.70 38 423.70 8.00
16/11 38 679.50 38 679.50 8.00
15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00
12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00
09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00
08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00
07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00
06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00
05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00
02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00
02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00
01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00
13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00
11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00
10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00
07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00
06/12 - - - - 7.00
05/12 - - - - 7.00
04/12 - - - - 7.00
03/12 - - - - 7.00
30/11 4 2.50 4 2.50 7.00
29/11 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00
27/11 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
26/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
23/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
22/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
21/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
20/11 1 0.30 1 0.30 7.00
19/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
16/11 2 1.4 2 1.4 7.00
15/11 - - - - 7.00
12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
09/11 - - - - 7.00
08/11 - - - - 7.00
07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00
06/11 - - - - 7.00
05/11 - - - - 7.00
02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00
01/11 - - - - 7.00
31/10 - - - - 7.00
30/10 - - - - 7.00
29/10 - - - - 7.00
25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00
23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00
22/10 - - - - 7.00
19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)