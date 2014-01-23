Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 14 bids for 44.22 billion rupees ($715 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. On Wednesday, it also accepted all 62 bids for 404.51 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 20/01 63 412.42 63 412.42 7.75 17/01 62 407.58 62 407.58 7.75 16/01 65 411.62 65 411.62 7.75 15/01 60 399.63 60 399.63 7.75 13/01 60 400.32 60 400.32 7.75 10/01@ 22 145.70 22 145.70 7.75 10/01 32 199.39 32 199.39 7.75 09/01 59 403.95 59 403.95 7.75 08/01 62 395.66 62 395.66 7.75 07/01 56 380.83 56 380.83 7.75 06/01 29 251.60 29 251.60 7.75 03/01 25 202.12 25 202.12 7.75 02/01 58 379.76 58 379.76 7.75 01/01 61 411.94 61 411.94 7.75 31/12 59 389.76 59 389.76 7.75 30/12 60 411.68 60 411.68 7.75 27/12@ 13 97.77 13 97.77 7.75 27/12 49 300.27 49 300.27 7.75 26/12 63 411.24 63 411.24 7.75 24/12 64 409.27 64 409.27 7.75 23/12 61 410.34 61 410.34 7.75 20/12 64 411.27 64 411.27 7.75 19/12 60 403.99 60 403.99 7.75 18/12 59 382.20 59 382.20 7.75 17/12 57 374.22 57 374.22 7.75 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 20/01 5 2.03 5 2.03 6.75 17/01 4 10.61 4 10.61 6.75 16/01 2 0.18 2 0.18 6.75 15/01 6 4.94 6 4.94 6.75 13/01 2 0.11 2 0.11 6.75 10/01 3 12.06 3 12.06 6.75 09/01 2 0.29 2 0.29 6.75 08/01 2 2.03 2 2.03 6.75 07/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 06/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 03/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 02/01 31 130.69 31 130.69 6.75 01/01 14 36.18 14 36.18 6.75 31/12 5 66.25 5 66.25 6.75 30/12 2 0.17 2 0.17 6.75 27/12 5 1.45 5 1.45 6.75 26/12 5 11.17 5 11.17 6.75 24/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 23/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 20/12 2 0.12 2 0.12 6.75 19/12 3 3.07 3 3.07 6.75 18/12 - - - - - 17/12 2 11.05 2 11.05 6.75 16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75 13/12 2 46.50 2 46.50 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)