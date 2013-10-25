Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 65 bids for 408.66 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50 24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50 23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50 22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50 21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50 18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50 18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50 17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50 15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50 14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 25/10 - - - - - 24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50 23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50 22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50 21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50 17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)