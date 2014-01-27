Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all three bids for 25.09 billion rupees ($401.50 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. On Friday, it had accepted all 37 bids for 282.93 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, taking the total repo bids in the day to 353.35 billion rupees ($5.70 billion). The RBI injects cash through its repo auctions into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 24/01@ 37 282.93 37 282.93 7.75 24/01 18 70.42 18 70.42 7.75 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 20/01 63 412.42 63 412.42 7.75 17/01 62 407.58 62 407.58 7.75 16/01 65 411.62 65 411.62 7.75 15/01 60 399.63 60 399.63 7.75 13/01 60 400.32 60 400.32 7.75 10/01@ 22 145.70 22 145.70 7.75 10/01 32 199.39 32 199.39 7.75 09/01 59 403.95 59 403.95 7.75 08/01 62 395.66 62 395.66 7.75 07/01 56 380.83 56 380.83 7.75 06/01 29 251.60 29 251.60 7.75 03/01 25 202.12 25 202.12 7.75 02/01 58 379.76 58 379.76 7.75 01/01 61 411.94 61 411.94 7.75 31/12 59 389.76 59 389.76 7.75 30/12 60 411.68 60 411.68 7.75 27/12@ 13 97.77 13 97.77 7.75 27/12 49 300.27 49 300.27 7.75 26/12 63 411.24 63 411.24 7.75 24/12 64 409.27 64 409.27 7.75 23/12 61 410.34 61 410.34 7.75 20/12 64 411.27 64 411.27 7.75 19/12 60 403.99 60 403.99 7.75 18/12 59 382.20 59 382.20 7.75 17/12 57 374.22 57 374.22 7.75 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 24/01 3 25.09 3 25.09 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 20/01 5 2.03 5 2.03 6.75 17/01 4 10.61 4 10.61 6.75 16/01 2 0.18 2 0.18 6.75 15/01 6 4.94 6 4.94 6.75 13/01 2 0.11 2 0.11 6.75 10/01 3 12.06 3 12.06 6.75 09/01 2 0.29 2 0.29 6.75 08/01 2 2.03 2 2.03 6.75 07/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 06/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 03/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 02/01 31 130.69 31 130.69 6.75 01/01 14 36.18 14 36.18 6.75 31/12 5 66.25 5 66.25 6.75 30/12 2 0.17 2 0.17 6.75 27/12 5 1.45 5 1.45 6.75 26/12 5 11.17 5 11.17 6.75 24/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 23/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 20/12 2 0.12 2 0.12 6.75 19/12 3 3.07 3 3.07 6.75 18/12 - - - - - 17/12 2 11.05 2 11.05 6.75 16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75 13/12 2 46.50 2 46.50 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 62.2 Indian rupees) ($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)