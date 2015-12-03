Dec 3 India's central bank kept its key lending
rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing
but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation
target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50
basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth.
Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
5.75 29-09-2015
6.25 02-06-2015
6.50 04-03-2015
6.75 15-01-2015
7.00 28-01-2014
6.75 29-10-2013
6.50 20-09-2013
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)