April 5 India's central bank cut its policy
interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on Tuesday,
reducing it to a more than five-year low while dangling the
prospect of another cut later this year if inflation trends stay
benign.
To make policy rate cuts more effective, the Reserve Bank of
India also took steps to ensure increased liquidity in the
financial system, as banks had cited tight cash conditions as a
reason for not cutting their lending rates by more
earlier.
-- Timeline for repo
-- Timeline for CRR
-- Timeline for SLR
Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate
since February 2001.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
6.00 05-04-2016
5.75 29-09-2015
6.25 02-06-2015
6.50 04-03-2015
6.75 15-01-2015
7.00 28-01-2014
6.75 29-10-2013
6.50 20-09-2013
6.25 03-05-2013
6.50 19-03-2013
6.75 29-01-2013
7.00 17-04-2012
7.50 25-11-2011
7.25 16-09-2011
7.00 26-07-2011
6.50 16-06-2011
6.25 03-05-2011
5.75 17-03-2011
5.50 25-01-2011
5.25 02-11-2010
5.00 16-09-2010
4.50 27-07-2010
4.00 02-07-2010
3.75 20-04-2010
3.50 19-03-2010
3.25 21-04-2009
3.50 04-03-2009
4.00 02-01-2009
5.00 08-12-2008
6.00 25-07-2006
5.75 08-06-2006
5.50 24-01-2006
5.25 26-10-2005
5.00 29-04-2005
4.75 27-10-2004
4.50 25-08-2003
5.00 03-03-2003
5.50 30-10-2002
5.75 27-06-2002
6.00 05-03-2002
6.50 28-05-2001
6.75 27-04-2001
7.00 02-03-2001
7.50 20-02-2001
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)