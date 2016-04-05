April 5 India's central bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on Tuesday, reducing it to a more than five-year low while dangling the prospect of another cut later this year if inflation trends stay benign. To make policy rate cuts more effective, the Reserve Bank of India also took steps to ensure increased liquidity in the financial system, as banks had cited tight cash conditions as a reason for not cutting their lending rates by more earlier. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 6.00 05-04-2016 5.75 29-09-2015 6.25 02-06-2015 6.50 04-03-2015 6.75 15-01-2015 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)