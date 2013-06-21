MUMBAI, June 21 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday all steps to address the rupee's fall were being taken, and both the government and the central bank were watching the currency situation, according to television channels.

The rupee had slumped to a record low of 59.9850 to the dollar on Thursday, following a hawkish U.S. Fed statement.