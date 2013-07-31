MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India will consider bond sales to further drain cash and will "only" roll back current steps to defend the currency in "a calibrated" manner when volatility in exchange rates have subsided, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.

Subbarao added in a conference call with analysts the central bank has refrained from describing its cash-tightening measures as "temporary" to avoid misleading markets as to the planned timing of its actions.

The central bank governor added it may consider bond sales via open market operations as part of its cash-tightening measures, sending 10-year bond yields up 5 basis points to 8.31 percent from levels before the comments. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)