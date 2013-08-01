CHENNAI Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that the central bank is as anxious as everyone else to roll back the recent cash tightening steps sooner than later.

However, the measures will be in place until volatility in the foreign exchange market is controlled, he said.

Last month, the RBI further lowered the limit for borrowing by banks under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) and increased their cash reserve ratio requirements.

He reiterated that the central bank does not target any exchange rate level for the rupee. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)