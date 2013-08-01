BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 1 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday the recent cash tightening measures will not hurt growth, although there might be pain in the short-term.
Having a stable exchange rate is important for growth to take off, he added.
Last month, the RBI further lowered the limit for borrowing by banks under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) and increased the cash reserve ratio requirements in an effort to support the rupee. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).