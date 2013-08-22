NEW DELHI Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take measures to curb volatility in the exchange rate, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, on the same day when the rupee fell to a record low of 65.56 per dollar.

The central bank does not target a specific level of the rupee, said the RBI governor, adding the current economic situation requires structural measures.

The rupee closed at 64.55/56 per dollar on Thursday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)