BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take measures to curb volatility in the exchange rate, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters on Thursday, on the same day when the rupee fell to a record low of 65.56 per dollar.
The central bank does not target a specific level of the rupee, said the RBI governor, adding the current economic situation requires structural measures.
The rupee closed at 64.55/56 per dollar on Thursday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.