BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves are adequate to manage the current situation, said RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, adding that the measures taken to address the rupee's fall will remain as long as the currency is volatile.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 65.56 per dollar earlier on Thursday and settled at 64.55/56.
India's foreign exchange reserves were up at $278.602 billion as of Aug. 9, compared with $277.17 billion a week earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.