MUMBAI, March 4 India's central bank's decision
to remove restrictions on open position limits for rupee
currency pairs should improve liquidity in foreign exchange
markets, traders said on Monday.
The removal of restrictions by Reserve Bank of India late on
Friday means traders can carry over their positions on rupee
pairs from day to day.
The RBI had reduced the net overnight open position limit
for the rupee in late 2011, when the currency was slumping, to
cut down on speculative trading. That had forced traders to
square their trades at the end of each session.
"The move is positive but does not have any directional
impact. It will help improve liquidity and reduce intra-day
volatility in the market," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior
foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
