MUMBAI, Feb 3 India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. Instead, the Reserve Bank of India cut the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) - or the amount of bonds that lenders must set aside - by 50 basis points to 21.5 percent of deposits from Feb. 7, prodding banks to increase lending. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for CRR Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 21.50 07-02-2015 22.00 09-08-2014 22.50 14-06-2014 23.00 11-08-2012 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)