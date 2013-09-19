BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it did not get any bids at its special repo auction held at 10.25 percent under which banks borrow funds from the central bank to lend to mutual funds. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.