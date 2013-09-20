MUMBAI, Sept 20 Twelve Indian states will sell a minimum of 92.35 billion indian rupees ($1.49 billion) of government bonds on Sept. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 9.00 2. Gujarat 15.00 3. Haryana 10.00 4. Himachal Pradesh 1.75 5. Madhya Pradesh 5.00 6. Maharashtra 15.00 7. Manipur 1.00 8. Meghalaya 0.60 9. Punjab 5.00 10. Rajasthan 5.00 11. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12. West Bengal 15.00 Total 92.35 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription upto a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Patrick Graham)